Tinker Talks: Support Systems for Spouses

On this edition of Tinker Talks, we sit down with Meagan Sebren, honorary president and top advisor of the Tinker Spouses Club, along with Tiffany Kalen, vice president of the Tinker Spouses Club. They spoke about support systems for spouses, such as the Spouses Club and Key Spouses, as well as the Airman's Attic and Thrift Shop on base.

*The mention of private organizations does not express endorsement of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense or the U.S. Government.