    Tinker Talks: Support Systems for Spouses

    Tinker Talks: Support Systems for Spouses

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Leyinzca Bihlajama 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    On this edition of Tinker Talks, we sit down with Meagan Sebren, honorary president and top advisor of the Tinker Spouses Club, along with Tiffany Kalen, vice president of the Tinker Spouses Club. They spoke about support systems for spouses, such as the Spouses Club and Key Spouses, as well as the Airman's Attic and Thrift Shop on base.
    *The mention of private organizations does not express endorsement of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense or the U.S. Government.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69423
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109035290.mp3
    Length: 00:15:40
    Year 2022
    Genre Newscasts
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks: Support Systems for Spouses, by 2nd Lt. Leyinzca Bihlajama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tinker AFB
    Airman's Attic
    Key Spouses
    Tinker Spouses Club

