    Suicide prevention PSA: talking about suicide

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Ann Glotfelter, the 354th Medical Group behavioral health provider, talks to an Airman about suicide prevention on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 23, 2022. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 16:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69345
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109019597.mp3
    Length: 00:34:25
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide prevention PSA: talking about suicide, by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Medical Group
    Suicide prevention PSA

