Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 5/5/2022

Water management calls include an update from the NOAA and the NWS's Missouri Basin River Forecast Center, as well as an update on Missouri River mainstem reservoir system operations. Dry conditions in April resulted in well-below average runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin. April runoff was 1.5 million acre-feet, which is 51% of average. The updated 2022 upper Basin runoff forecast is 17.8 MAF, 69% of average, which, if realized, would rank as the 23rd lowest calendar year runoff volume.