    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 5/5/2022

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Water management calls include an update from the NOAA and the NWS's Missouri Basin River Forecast Center, as well as an update on Missouri River mainstem reservoir system operations. Dry conditions in April resulted in well-below average runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin. April runoff was 1.5 million acre-feet, which is 51% of average. The updated 2022 upper Basin runoff forecast is 17.8 MAF, 69% of average, which, if realized, would rank as the 23rd lowest calendar year runoff volume.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 20:12
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 5/5/2022, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Drought conditions persist throughout the Missouri River Basin

    TAGS

    dams
    drought
    Missouri River
    runoff

