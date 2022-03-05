Inside the Castle Live! Career Development in South Pacific Division

This episode of the career development series was recorded live at the 2022 Planning Workshop for the US Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division. Tune in for priceless insights from early career employees in the Corps of Engineers in a discussion moderated by Aaron Schlein.

Your panelists are Chris Chabot, Jess Gisler, Nicky Schleeter, and Sasha Voight.