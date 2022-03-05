Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Live! Career Development in South Pacific Division

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Audio by Aaron Schlein 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    This episode of the career development series was recorded live at the 2022 Planning Workshop for the US Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division. Tune in for priceless insights from early career employees in the Corps of Engineers in a discussion moderated by Aaron Schlein.
    Your panelists are Chris Chabot, Jess Gisler, Nicky Schleeter, and Sasha Voight.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 00:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69136
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108953133.mp3
    Length: 00:41:49
    Artist U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters
    Album Inside the Castle
    Track # 24
    Disc # 2
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    usace
    inside the castle
    career development
    revolutionize civil works

