    Inside the Castle Career Development: Early career insights w/Lindsay Floyd

    Inside the Castle Career Development: Early career insights w/Lindsay Floyd

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Audio by Aaron Schlein 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    We often turn to leaders and seasoned experts to guide the future of our organizations.

    Now more than ever, it is essential that we give equal attention to employees in early stages of their careers—to learn from their insights, understand their perceptions, and recognize how they contribute to the mission.

    In today’s episode, we’ll meet one of those early career employees.

    Lindsay Floyd is 2½ years into her career as a Planner in the US Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District.

    In this exclusive interview, Lindsay shares her thoughts on:
    - A recent once-in-a-lifetime professional opportunity
    - Her experience being recruited as a new graduate
    - The ups and downs of onboarding
    - Finding meaningful training when you’re just starting out
    - Potential for a long-term career with the Corps
    - What today's leaders can do to develop the leaders of tomorrow

    Do you know an early-career USACE employee who would be a great guest on Inside the Castle? Let’s connect!
    Email aaron.p.schlein@usace.army.mil

    ---

    This episode contains an exciting new feature! Listen closely for the #ArmyJargonAlert.

    ---

    To provide your feedback, or to let us know what you want to hear about next on the Career Development Series, visit https://forms.office.com/r/eZBW1X8hZ7

    LEAVE A COMMENT

