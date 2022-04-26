Beneath the Wing – Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams

Special episode this week as the 133rd Airlift Wing’s Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold interviews Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, Command Chief, Air National Guard, in Dallas, Texas, April 26, 2022. Williams talks about his journey into the Air Force and the most significant challenges and hopes he has for the Air National Guard.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)