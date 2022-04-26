Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beneath the Wing – Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing

    Special episode this week as the 133rd Airlift Wing’s Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold interviews Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, Command Chief, Air National Guard, in Dallas, Texas, April 26, 2022. Williams talks about his journey into the Air Force and the most significant challenges and hopes he has for the Air National Guard.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 09:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69118
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108948368.mp3
    Length: 00:46:23
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Beneath the Wing

