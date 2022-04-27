Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 12: Writing For Your Boss

    DINFOS Live Episode 12: Writing For Your Boss

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Information School

    On this episode of DINFOS Live we will be discussing writing for your boss! Finally!

    Yes, the much sought after and much teased topic is finally being discussed and to help us delve deeper into the topic we’ll be inviting Commander Candice Tresch.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 18:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69112
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108947056.mp3
    Length: 00:26:03
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS Live Episode 12: Writing For Your Boss, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

