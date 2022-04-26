Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks: OC-ALC mission with Commander Maj. Gen. Jeff King

    OK, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex Commander Maj. Gen. Jeff King recently sat down with Tinker Talks to discuss the OC-ALC mission, its innovative workforce and what the complex is doing to remain cutting edge to support the warfighters’ requirements while outpacing adversaries in sustainment. This is the second part of conversation with the general.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 09:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69067
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108936723.mp3
    Length: 00:32:34
    Year 2022
    Genre Other
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks: OC-ALC mission with Commander Maj. Gen. Jeff King, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tinker AFB
    Technology
    Mission
    AFSC
    Innovation
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    OCALC
    Oklahoma Air Logistics Complex

