Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex Commander Maj. Gen. Jeff King recently sat down with Tinker Talks to discuss the OC-ALC mission, its innovative workforce and what the complex is doing to remain cutting edge to support the warfighters’ requirements while outpacing adversaries in sustainment. This is the second part of conversation with the general.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 09:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69067
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108936723.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:34
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Tinker Talks: OC-ALC mission with Commander Maj. Gen. Jeff King, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT