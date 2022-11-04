Beneath the Wing – Tech. Sgt. Micheal Schuette

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Micheal Schuette, 133rd Air Transportation Function in St. Paul, Minn., April 11, 2022. Schuette talks about the challenges of deploying as a foster parent and what it means to be the non-commission officer of the year for the 133rd Airlift Wing.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
