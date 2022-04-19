On April 19, 1995, Ondré King was at work in the YMCA building in downtown Oklahoma City. Her one-year-old daughter, Rukiya, was in the nearby daycare. At 9:02 a.m., their lives changed as a bomb exploded, killing 168 people and wounding hundreds more. In this episode of Tinker Talks, Senior Airman Rukiya Turner, now a paralegal in the office of the 72nd Air Base Wing Staff Judge Advocate, and her mom sit down with us to talk about that day and how it affected their lives.
This work, Tinker Talks - Remembering the Oklahoma City Bombing 27 Years Later, by 2nd Lt. Leyinzca Bihlajama
