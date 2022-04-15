Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 73 Master Resiliency Trainer Course

    WA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode we welcome back Jennika Cardenas from the Joint Services Support and we welcome for the first time Staff Sgt. Michelle Claus. We talk about the recent Master Resiliency Trainer Course that Washington recently hosted. We chat about what the course teaches and why these skills are important for one's own well-being as well as how they're important for strengthening relationships with your family and friends.

    Send story ideas to jason.r.kriess.mil@army.mil

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:54
    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 73 Master Resiliency Trainer Course, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    washington national guard
    raven conversations

