Raven Conversations: Episode 73 Master Resiliency Trainer Course

In this episode we welcome back Jennika Cardenas from the Joint Services Support and we welcome for the first time Staff Sgt. Michelle Claus. We talk about the recent Master Resiliency Trainer Course that Washington recently hosted. We chat about what the course teaches and why these skills are important for one's own well-being as well as how they're important for strengthening relationships with your family and friends.



Send story ideas to jason.r.kriess.mil@army.mil