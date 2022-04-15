In this episode of Tinker Talks we sit down with Col. Louis Ruscetta, senior materiel leader with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Bomber Directorate, and we talk about the modernization efforts of the B-52 Stratofortress.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 10:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68966
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108919326.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:52
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|88
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Tinker Talks: B-52 70th Anniversary, by 2nd Lt. Leyinzca Bihlajama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT