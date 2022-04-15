Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks: B-52 70th Anniversary

    04.15.2022

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Leyinzca Bihlajama 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of Tinker Talks we sit down with Col. Louis Ruscetta, senior materiel leader with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Bomber Directorate, and we talk about the modernization efforts of the B-52 Stratofortress.

    B-52
    USAF
    AFLCMC
    TinkerAFB
    AF75: Accelerated Change or Lose

