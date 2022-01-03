Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Palmetto Guardian Episode 116

    COLUMBIA , SC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Leah Price, South Carolina National Guard Child and Youth coordinator, and James Harris, South Carolina National Guard lead Child and Youth coordinator, about what the Child and Youth Program is and the events and activities they have to offer military children throughout the state. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe and Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 16:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68820
    Filename: 2203/DOD_108886252.mp3
    Length: 00:22:42
    Year 2022
    Location: COLUMBIA , SC, US 
    south carolina national guard
    sc national guard
    month of the military child
    child and youth programs
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast

