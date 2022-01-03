The Palmetto Guardian Episode 116

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Leah Price, South Carolina National Guard Child and Youth coordinator, and James Harris, South Carolina National Guard lead Child and Youth coordinator, about what the Child and Youth Program is and the events and activities they have to offer military children throughout the state. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe and Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
