U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand provides another edition of Inside Iwakuni Radio News, for American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 18, 2022. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 20:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68771
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108877937.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Feb. 18, 2022, by Cpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT