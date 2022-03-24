Morning Power House with MC1 Taylor DiMartino

U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast highlighting trips throughout Japan available to servicemembers and their families at AFN Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 24, 2022. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni.. (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)