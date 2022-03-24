Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Power House with MC1 Taylor DiMartino

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.24.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast highlighting trips throughout Japan available to servicemembers and their families at AFN Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 24, 2022. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni.. (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    AFN Iwakuni
    Power 1575
    Morning Powerhouse
    Japan trips

