Corpstruction - Kalli Egan on Engineering from Texas to Tulsa and Back

By the time the first shovels break ground on a new civil works or military construction venture, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has already invested thousands of hours into studying, planning, designing and contracting the project.



Kalli Egan, the regional acquisition program manager at Southwestern Division, focuses on strategies and technical integration. She works with districts to improve engineering and construction activities.



Kalli is a true success story and model USACE leader. She grew up in Amarillo, Texas but spent a lot of time in Oklahoma and attended Oklahoma State University from which she holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, and a Master of Science in Engineering Technology.



Kalli’s career with the USACE began in 2001. She started as a student intern at the Tulsa District and by 2015 had become the Deputy Chief of the Engineering and Construction Division at the Tulsa District.



In 2015, Kalli left Tulsa to return to Texas. She spent two years working in the private sector supporting local, state and federal projects.