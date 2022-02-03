Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Career Development: Feedback, Pt 2

    Inside the Castle Career Development: Feedback, Pt 2

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Audio by Aaron Schlein 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Feedback keeps us on our toes and makes us better professionals—and better humans. But where does good feedback come from? And what do we do when we get it?

    This is part two of a career development mini-series about all things feedback.

    An episode about feedback wouldn't be complete without asking you, our ITC listeners, to sound off with some feedback of your own.

    Follow the link below to let us know what matters most to you!

    https://forms.office.com/r/eZBW1X8hZ7

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 00:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:19
    Year 2022
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Professional Development
    Inside the Castle
    Career Development
    Feedback
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

