Inside the Castle Career Development: Feedback, Pt 2

Feedback keeps us on our toes and makes us better professionals—and better humans. But where does good feedback come from? And what do we do when we get it?



This is part two of a career development mini-series about all things feedback.



An episode about feedback wouldn't be complete without asking you, our ITC listeners, to sound off with some feedback of your own.



Follow the link below to let us know what matters most to you!



https://forms.office.com/r/eZBW1X8hZ7