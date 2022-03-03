Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/3/2022

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The updated 2022 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. Runoff in February was less than predicted, and lower-than-average runoff is expected to continue in the coming months. Snow accumulation in the plains and the mountains continues to be below average, and the soil moisture remains very low compared to normal. The 2022 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa, has dropped from 21.7 million acre feet last month to 20.4 MAF on March 1, a reduction of 1.3 MAF. If realized, this forecast would be 79% of normal.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 18:07
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/3/2022, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drought
    Missouri River
    Runoff

