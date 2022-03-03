Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/3/2022

The updated 2022 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. Runoff in February was less than predicted, and lower-than-average runoff is expected to continue in the coming months. Snow accumulation in the plains and the mountains continues to be below average, and the soil moisture remains very low compared to normal. The 2022 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa, has dropped from 21.7 million acre feet last month to 20.4 MAF on March 1, a reduction of 1.3 MAF. If realized, this forecast would be 79% of normal.