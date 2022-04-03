Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - The Important Details of Disaster Response and Contingency Operations with Anthony Semento of Southwestern Division

    Corpstruction - The Important Details of Disaster Response and Contingency Operations with Anthony Semento of Southwestern Division

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Anthony Semento is the Chief of the Regional Contingency Operations and Disaster Response for the Southwestern Division located in Dallas, Texas.

    When people think of disaster response, they often think about the Federal Emergency Management Agency but what they might not realize is that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is often tasked by FEMA to execute disaster response activities.
    Managing disaster response is challenging for a single district but imagine overseeing that response for a region consisting of portions of five states & a population of more than 35 million people.
    Southwestern Division is comprised of four USACE districts, including Tulsa District, Galveston, Little Rock and Fort Worth. He works with Emergency Managers at those districts to keep the Division Commander apprised of what’s going on and enable needed resources are received.
    Combined, the Southwestern Division covers all of Texas and Oklahoma and portions of Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

