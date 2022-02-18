Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEAM USASAC - Ep. 1

    02.18.2022

    Audio by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    In this episode of Team USASAC, we talk with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's Deputy to the Commanding General, Dr. Myra Gray. Dr. Gray gives an overview of the organization and how the foreign military sales process works within USASAC.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 12:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:09:59
    Hanson
    Foreign Military Sales
    FMS
    USASAC
    TEAM USASAC

