In this episode of Team USASAC, we talk with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's Deputy to the Commanding General, Dr. Myra Gray. Dr. Gray gives an overview of the organization and how the foreign military sales process works within USASAC.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 12:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68565
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108830838.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:59
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, TEAM USASAC - Ep. 1, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT