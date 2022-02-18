TEAM USASAC - Ep. 1

In this episode of Team USASAC, we talk with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's Deputy to the Commanding General, Dr. Myra Gray. Dr. Gray gives an overview of the organization and how the foreign military sales process works within USASAC.