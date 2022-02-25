Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Justin Cox

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    February 20-26 is Engineers Week and we interviewed some of our engineers to find out why they decided to come work for the Corps of Engineers.

    Justin Cox of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked as an engineer in the commercial sector fo years before coming to the district.

    Justin is from Haskell, Oklahoma. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University.

    We spoke with Justin about his work at the Tulsa District.

    He also owns 15 head of cattle and explained to us the finer points of ranching.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 07:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68563
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108830527.mp3
    Length: 00:31:10
    Artist Brannen Parrish
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast Government, News
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Justin Cox, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    engineers
    cattle
    STEM
    engineers week
    Ranching

