February 20-26 is Engineers Week and we interviewed some of our engineers to find out why they decided to come work for the Corps of Engineers.
Justin Cox of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked as an engineer in the commercial sector fo years before coming to the district.
Justin is from Haskell, Oklahoma. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University.
We spoke with Justin about his work at the Tulsa District.
He also owns 15 head of cattle and explained to us the finer points of ranching.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 07:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68563
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108830527.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:10
|Artist
|Brannen Parrish
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast Government, News
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Justin Cox, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
