Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Justin Cox

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68563" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

February 20-26 is Engineers Week and we interviewed some of our engineers to find out why they decided to come work for the Corps of Engineers.



Justin Cox of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked as an engineer in the commercial sector fo years before coming to the district.



Justin is from Haskell, Oklahoma. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University.



We spoke with Justin about his work at the Tulsa District.



He also owns 15 head of cattle and explained to us the finer points of ranching.