    Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Jeff Rickfelder

    Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Jeff Rickfelder

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Engineers Week is Feb. 20-26 and for the Corpstruction Podcast we are sharing our interviews with USACE engineers to learn more about who they are.

    Jeff Rickfelder is a cost engineer for the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Rickfelder grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan and attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

    Rickfelder worked for the Nashville District before moving to Tulsa.

    As a cost engineer, Rickfelder identifies components and material costs for USACE construction projects.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 08:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68560
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108828634.mp3
    Length: 00:42:55
    Artist Brannen Parrish
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast, news, government
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Jeff Rickfelder, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    michigan
    engineering
    STEM
    oklahoma
    tulsa

