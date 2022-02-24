Corpstruction - The Engineers Week Interviews with Jeff Rickfelder

Engineers Week is Feb. 20-26 and for the Corpstruction Podcast we are sharing our interviews with USACE engineers to learn more about who they are.



Jeff Rickfelder is a cost engineer for the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Rickfelder grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan and attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.



Rickfelder worked for the Nashville District before moving to Tulsa.



As a cost engineer, Rickfelder identifies components and material costs for USACE construction projects.