    Tinker Talks - Red Flag 22-1

    OK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of Tinker Talks, 2nd Lt. Leyinzca Bihlajama sits down with Maj. Jason Bond of the 964th Airborne Air Control Squadron and Flight Lt. Simon Bracewell, an exchange officer from the Royal Air Force serving in the 552nd Operations Support Squadron, during Red Flag 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 12:23
    Length: 00:14:13
    Location: OK, US
    Air Combat Command
    552nd Air Control Wing
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command

