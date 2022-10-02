Tinker Talks - Red Flag 22-1

In this episode of Tinker Talks, 2nd Lt. Leyinzca Bihlajama sits down with Maj. Jason Bond of the 964th Airborne Air Control Squadron and Flight Lt. Simon Bracewell, an exchange officer from the Royal Air Force serving in the 552nd Operations Support Squadron, during Red Flag 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.