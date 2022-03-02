Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 2/3/2022

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The USACE Missouri River Water Management Division held its monthly update call on Thursday, Feb. 3 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. January’s runoff was slightly above average but 2022's runoff is expected to remain below average with plains and mountain snowpack lagging behind seasonal averages, and soil moisture much drier-than-normal.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 18:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68466
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108798599.mp3
    Length: 00:40:38
    Artist Missouri River Water Management Division
    Year 2022
    Genre Spoken
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    TAGS

    Podcast
    Drought
    Missouri River
    Runoff

