Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 2/3/2022

The USACE Missouri River Water Management Division held its monthly update call on Thursday, Feb. 3 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. January’s runoff was slightly above average but 2022's runoff is expected to remain below average with plains and mountain snowpack lagging behind seasonal averages, and soil moisture much drier-than-normal.