In this episode of Tinker Talks, we sit down with Master Sgts. Daniel MacPherson and Kim Van Wormer, career assistance advisors from the Team Tinker Professional Development Center, and Airman 1st Class Lovely Mouton from the 72nd Force Support Squadron to talk about the importance of having a mentor, especially when it comes to retraining.
This episode is full of valuable information Airmen need to know when they’re thinking of retraining.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 12:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68452
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108793930.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:02
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Tinker Talks: Is it important to have a mentor when thinking of retraining?, by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
