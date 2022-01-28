Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks: Is it important to have a mentor when thinking of retraining?

    01.28.2022

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of Tinker Talks, we sit down with Master Sgts. Daniel MacPherson and Kim Van Wormer, career assistance advisors from the Team Tinker Professional Development Center, and Airman 1st Class Lovely Mouton from the 72nd Force Support Squadron to talk about the importance of having a mentor, especially when it comes to retraining.

    This episode is full of valuable information Airmen need to know when they’re thinking of retraining.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 12:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68452
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108793930.mp3
    Length: 00:14:02
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks: Is it important to have a mentor when thinking of retraining?, by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mentor
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Air Force Materiel Command

