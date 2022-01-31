Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #13: Permafrost Basic Research

Dr. Robyn Barbato from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) talks about ERDC's permafrost basic research during a January 31, 2022 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Barbato is a research microbiologist at ERDC's Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory. She discussed the hidden power of frozen microorganisms (3:18), why this research is important to the military (6:32), how it can improve the understanding of climate change (7:46), how ERDC’s people (18:05) and world-class facilities (20:10) enable this research, and what the future holds for this effort (35:09). She also talked about what makes basic research important (12:26), and about how these living microbes can be used for various technologies and applications, such as environmental sensing, cleaning contaminants and producing electricity (22:27). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.