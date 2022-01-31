Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #13: Permafrost Basic Research

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #13: Permafrost Basic Research

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Audio by Christopher Kieffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Dr. Robyn Barbato from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) talks about ERDC's permafrost basic research during a January 31, 2022 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Barbato is a research microbiologist at ERDC's Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory. She discussed the hidden power of frozen microorganisms (3:18), why this research is important to the military (6:32), how it can improve the understanding of climate change (7:46), how ERDC’s people (18:05) and world-class facilities (20:10) enable this research, and what the future holds for this effort (35:09). She also talked about what makes basic research important (12:26), and about how these living microbes can be used for various technologies and applications, such as environmental sensing, cleaning contaminants and producing electricity (22:27). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 09:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68428
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108788701.mp3
    Length: 00:40:20
    Artist U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    Year 2022
    Location: HANOVER, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #13: Permafrost Basic Research, by Christopher Kieffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    podcast
    climate change
    sensors
    Permafrost Tunnel
    permafrost
    Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility
    military mobility
    microorganisms
    extreme cold regions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT