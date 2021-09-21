Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20210921 Karaoke Nights

    BAHRAIN

    11.16.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lindsay Lair 

    AFN Bahrain

    Radio spot informing the Naval Support Activity, Bahrain community on Club 261's weekly karaoke nights. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Lindsay Lair)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2022 05:41
