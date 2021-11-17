Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex Commander Maj. Gen. Jeff King recently sat down with Tinker Talks to discuss his career, the OC-ALC mission and the innovative workforce. This is part one of a two-part conversation with the general.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 11:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68354
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108780113.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:26
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|19
This work, Tinker Talks: OC-ALC commander talks career, mission and people, by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT