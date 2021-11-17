Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks: OC-ALC commander talks career, mission and people

    OK, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2021

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex Commander Maj. Gen. Jeff King recently sat down with Tinker Talks to discuss his career, the OC-ALC mission and the innovative workforce. This is part one of a two-part conversation with the general.

