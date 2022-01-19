Jessica Buchanan - #5 BLUF with SEAC Podcast

Jessica Buchanan is a teacher, public speaker, humanitarian, best-selling author, and hostage survivor. In October of 2011, while working as the Education Advisor for her non-governmental organization, she was abducted at gunpoint and held for ransom by a group of Somali pirates for 93 days. January 25, 2022 marks the 10-year anniversary of Jessica's rescue. Join the SEAC and Jessica as they discuss the events of that day and the role that SEAC played in the operation.
