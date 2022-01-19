Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jessica Buchanan - #5 BLUF with SEAC Podcast

    01.19.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Michael Cowley 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Jessica Buchanan is a teacher, public speaker, humanitarian, best-selling author, and hostage survivor. In October of 2011, while working as the Education Advisor for her non-governmental organization, she was abducted at gunpoint and held for ransom by a group of Somali pirates for 93 days. January 25, 2022 marks the 10-year anniversary of Jessica's rescue. Join the SEAC and Jessica as they discuss the events of that day and the role that SEAC played in the operation.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 09:27
