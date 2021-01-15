Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 1

During this inaugural episode of “Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC”, SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López sits down with the 16th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General (Ret.) Peter Pace. During their discussion, SEAC and Gen (Ret.) Pace discuss tough choices, past mistakes, lessons learned and different philosophies that have helped guide their leadership journeys. We also hear why the creation of the SEAC position was so critical to the former Chairman.