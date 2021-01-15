Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 1

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Michael Cowley 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    During this inaugural episode of “Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC”, SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López sits down with the 16th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General (Ret.) Peter Pace. During their discussion, SEAC and Gen (Ret.) Pace discuss tough choices, past mistakes, lessons learned and different philosophies that have helped guide their leadership journeys. We also hear why the creation of the SEAC position was so critical to the former Chairman.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 1, by MSgt Michael Cowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    Podcast
    education
    SEAC
    BLUF
    Colon-Lopez

