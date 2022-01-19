Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 5 - Jessica Buchanan

On episode 5 of BLUF with SEAC, Jessica Buchanan and I discuss the event that changed her life 10 years ago and my experience as a member of the rescue effort to get her back after 93 days in captivity by Somali pirates.