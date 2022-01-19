Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 5 - Jessica Buchanan

    Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 5 - Jessica Buchanan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Michael Cowley 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    On episode 5 of BLUF with SEAC, Jessica Buchanan and I discuss the event that changed her life 10 years ago and my experience as a member of the rescue effort to get her back after 93 days in captivity by Somali pirates.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 02:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68344
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108777813.mp3
    Length: 01:10:57
    Artist SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López
    Album BLUF with SEAC Podcast
    Track # 5
    Year 2011
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 5 - Jessica Buchanan, by MSgt Michael Cowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 1
    Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 4

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Podcast
    education
    SEAC
    BLUF
    Colon-Lopez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT