Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 1/6/2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68296" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The USACE Missouri River Water Management Division held its first monthly update call of 2022 on Thursday, Jan. 6 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The 2021 calendar year runoff summation for the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 15.2 million acre-feet, 59% of average and the 10th lowest annual runoff for the in 123 years of record-keeping. No callers asked questions.