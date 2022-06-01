The USACE Missouri River Water Management Division held its first monthly update call of 2022 on Thursday, Jan. 6 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The 2021 calendar year runoff summation for the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 15.2 million acre-feet, 59% of average and the 10th lowest annual runoff for the in 123 years of record-keeping. No callers asked questions.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 23:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68296
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108767496.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:44
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 1/6/2022, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT