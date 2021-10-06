Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ace Foster 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A song performed by four Ike Sailors about their Navy and fleet experiences. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is Deployed to the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western India Ocean and the three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ace Foster)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 21:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68114
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108751748.mp3
    Length: 00:03:19
    Year 2021
    Genre Rap
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GB594, by PO3 Ace Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Afghanistan"
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

