A song performed by four Ike Sailors about their Navy and fleet experiences. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is Deployed to the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western India Ocean and the three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ace Foster)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 21:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68114
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108751748.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Rap
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GB594, by PO3 Ace Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
