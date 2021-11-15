Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Updated Military PT Standards

    Updated Military PT Standards

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.15.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Camerron Niewoehner 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a :30 radio spot which aired on AFN Kaiserslautern to keep servicemembers up to date with military PT standards.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 07:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68093
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108748514.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist A1C Camerron Niewoehner, SrA Stephanie Gelardo, SGT Kevin Henderson
    Composer A1C Camerron Niewoehner
    Conductor A1C Camerron Niewoehner
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Updated Military PT Standards, by A1C Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Physical Fitness
    PT
    Kaiserslautern

