    Independence Day 2021

    Independence Day 2021

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.01.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Camerron Niewoehner 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a :30 radio spot which aired on AFN Kaiserslautern to promote bringing the military community together for the Fourth of July.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 07:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independence Day 2021, by A1C Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Kaiserslautern
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    Fourth of July

