    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) The Hellcast USMAP Spot

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.19.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton Lee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210319-N-WS494-2001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 19, 2021) Audio Spot featured on the only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan's (CVN 76) podcast, "The Hellcast" about USMAP and the benefits of using it. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 05:17
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    CVN 76
    Reagan
    Learning
    FDNF
    Forward Deployed
    USMAP

