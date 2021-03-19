USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) The Hellcast USMAP Spot

210319-N-WS494-2001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 19, 2021) Audio Spot featured on the only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan's (CVN 76) podcast, "The Hellcast" about USMAP and the benefits of using it. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)