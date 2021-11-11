Radio spot production about the importance of keeping pets warm during the winter season on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. AFN Iwakuni provides 24-hour entertainment and services to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 02:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68059
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108743102.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keeping Pets Warm (Radio), by LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
