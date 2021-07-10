III MEF Band Interview and Performance at AFN Iwakuni

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino, assigned to American Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni, hosts musicians from the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Band during a live on-air radio segment on AFN Iwakuni's PM Powerplay, Oct. 7, 2021. III MEF Band entertains service members and their families with performances across Okinawa and throughout the Far East Region each year and especially during holiday seasons.