Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino, assigned to American Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni, hosts musicians from the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Band during a live on-air radio segment on AFN Iwakuni's PM Powerplay, Oct. 7, 2021. III MEF Band entertains service members and their families with performances across Okinawa and throughout the Far East Region each year and especially during holiday seasons.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 02:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68058
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108743053.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:20
|Artist
|III Marine Expeditionary Force Band
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, III MEF Band Interview and Performance at AFN Iwakuni, by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
