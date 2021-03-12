Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #11: Rescue Engineering

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Audio by Christopher Kieffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Jeff Qunell from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) South Pacific Division and Dr. Oliver Taylor from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) discuss how the USACE Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) program works behind the scenes of some of the most challenging structural collapse disasters to ensure safe rescue operations during a Dec. 3, 2021 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Qunell is a structures specialist and is also program manager for the USACE US&R program. Taylor is a senior researcher at ERDC's Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory and a member of the USACE US&R team. Together, they discussed the role of the USACE US&R program (4:08), how it began (8:01), past deployments (11:30), the Surfside condominium response (12:23), how the team keeps its skills sharp between deployments (22:30), how they develop training and national standards for structural collapse response operations (24:10), and the role ERDC plays (27:54). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.

    podcast
    FEMA
    Urban Search and Rescue
    structural collapse
    Surfside condominium collapse

