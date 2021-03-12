Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #11: Rescue Engineering

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67938" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Jeff Qunell from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) South Pacific Division and Dr. Oliver Taylor from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) discuss how the USACE Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) program works behind the scenes of some of the most challenging structural collapse disasters to ensure safe rescue operations during a Dec. 3, 2021 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Qunell is a structures specialist and is also program manager for the USACE US&R program. Taylor is a senior researcher at ERDC's Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory and a member of the USACE US&R team. Together, they discussed the role of the USACE US&R program (4:08), how it began (8:01), past deployments (11:30), the Surfside condominium response (12:23), how the team keeps its skills sharp between deployments (22:30), how they develop training and national standards for structural collapse response operations (24:10), and the role ERDC plays (27:54). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.