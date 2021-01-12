Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 114

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 114

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Mrs. Lisa Mustard, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health office, and Mr. Reese Palmer, licensed marriage and family therapist, about ways to solve marriage core issues and being more observant with yourself. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Posted: 12.02.2021
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    south carolina national guard
    marriage counseling
    scng
    palmetto guardian
    palmetto guardian podcast
    marriage core issues

