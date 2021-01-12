Palmetto Guardian - Episode 114

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Mrs. Lisa Mustard, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health office, and Mr. Reese Palmer, licensed marriage and family therapist, about ways to solve marriage core issues and being more observant with yourself. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.