Tinker Talks: Program offers Tinker troops a home away from home

What began out of a tragedy has turned into a triumph for the young military members stationed at Tinker Air Force Base.



Pam Kloiber, executive director and co-founder of the Team Tinker Home Away From Home program, recently sat down with Tinker Talks to discuss the program that pairs young service members with civilian host families to help alleviate the anxiety of being alone and far from home, often for the first time.



On an icy Christmas Eve in 2011, two Airmen from the 552nd Air Control Wing were killed in an automobile accident in Oklahoma City. After a conversation with then-552nd ACW Commander Col. Greg Guillot, Kloiber had her marching orders and set out to create a program modeled after a similar one at the Air Force Academy.



Over the last 10 years, more than 1,000 first term Airmen and Sailors have taken Kloiber up on her offer and actively participated in the program.



Service members can become part of HAFH through several different avenues, Kloiber said. In addition to being linked with a host family, service members can attend a monthly life skills class through the “Empowerment, Enhancement and Education” initiative.



Airmen looking for something to do over the holidays are welcome to reach out to Kloiber through the channels listed below. No commitment to join the program is necessary.



For more information on the program, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TeamTinkerHomeAwayFromHome/ or their website at www.teamtinkerhomeawayfromhome.org. Airmen interested in the program can reach out to the career assistance advisors at the First Term Airman Center at 405-736-4959 or tinker.ftac@us.af.mil.