Beneath the Wing – Episode 23

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, State Command Chief, Minnesota Air National, in St. Paul, Minn., Nov. 10, 2021. Erikson talks about being a jet engine mechanic and her new role as state command chief.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
