    Digging Deep – How To Fix A Dam

    Digging Deep – How To Fix A Dam

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Audio by Richard Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Digging Deep - Understanding The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District

    S1E6 – How To Fix A Dam

    Mike Ruthford is a lead engineer/technical lead with the Sacramento District’s Engineering Division and Dam Safety Production Center team. His primary focus is on what USACE calls “non-routine dam safety projects” including the District’s Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project in Kern County, California, a $650 million dam remediation program to improve flood protection for downstream communities.

    Ruthford joins Digging Deep to share some of the thought processes that go into determining the best solutions for those non-routine dam safety projects like the Isabella DSMP. Plus, he lets us in on an indulgence that keeps him up at night.

    Mike Ruthford’s Reading List
    * The Nothing That Is: A Natural History of Zero by Robert Kaplan
    * Dune by Frank Herbert

    Resources Mentioned
    * USACE Sacramento District Dam Safety Program - https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Dam-Safety-Program/
    * Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project - https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Isabella-Dam/
    * USACE Internship Opportunities - https://www.usace.army.mil/Careers/Internships/

    For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/

    If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.

    Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 11.01.2021 16:00
