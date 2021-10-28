This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on the 106.3 "The Eagle".
MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 2, 2021) This newscast covers the Occupational and Readiness Standards for E-1 through E-3 Sailors, Community Recreation Office's newest released trips for November and NSA Bahrain's upcoming Holiday Safety Fair. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lindsay Lair reports.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2021 05:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67667
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108659008.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 02NOV21, by PO3 Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT