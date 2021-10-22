Barksdale Command Chief Master Sgt. Travis Chadick sits down with base personnel to discuss maintaining a healthy relationship in support of domestic abuse awareness month.
|10.22.2021
|10.29.2021 09:39
|Newscasts
|67653
|2110/DOD_108656673.mp3
|00:40:10
|2021
|Podcast
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
This work, Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 9, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
