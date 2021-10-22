Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 9

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale Command Chief Master Sgt. Travis Chadick sits down with base personnel to discuss maintaining a healthy relationship in support of domestic abuse awareness month.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2021
    Date Posted: 10.29.2021 09:39
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Louisiana
    Command Chief
    Barksdale AFB
    Healthy Relationships
    Team Barksdale
    Striker Nation

