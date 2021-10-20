Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat 20OCT21

    BAHRAIN

    10.20.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (October 20, 2021) This newscast covers NAVADMIN 229/21, mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and MWR Bahrain's Halloween celebration called Nightmare on NSA 2. Mass Communication Specialist MC3 Sean Byrne reports from AFN Bahrain.

    Covid 19 vaccinations
    NAVADMIN 229/21
    Nightmare on NSA 2

