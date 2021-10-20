This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (October 20, 2021) This newscast covers NAVADMIN 229/21, mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and MWR Bahrain's Halloween celebration called Nightmare on NSA 2. Mass Communication Specialist MC3 Sean Byrne reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2021 04:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67627
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108646489.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 20OCT21, by PO3 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT