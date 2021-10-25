Corpstruction - National Day of the Deployed Ron Goodeyon and Eddie Mattioda in Kuwait

Two Tulsa District civilians are supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ newest district from Kuwait.

Ron Goodeyon is serving as the Chief of Counsel and Eddie Mattioda is serving as the Chief of Resource Management at the Transatlantic Expeditionary District.



The TED was established May 15 from Task Force Essayons Command and the Transatlantic Afghanistan District.



Goodeyon provides legal advice to the commander related to construction management, and Mattioda provides financial and resource management advice to assist the commander with policy implementation.



Both men volunteered for the assignment and have deployments under their belt. Goodeyon was in Kuwait two decades ago serving as a Staff Judge Advocate with the U.S. Air Force and Mattioda has deployed in support of multiple Federal Emergency Management Agency Missions with Tulsa District’s Power team as an action officer and mission manager.



October 26 is National Day of the Deployed and Eddie and Ron took time to talk about their experiences, the reasons they deployed and interview for the Tulsa District’s Corpstruction Podcast.



The Corpstruction Podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.