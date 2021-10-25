Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - National Day of the Deployed Ron Goodeyon and Eddie Mattioda in Kuwait

    Corpstruction - National Day of the Deployed Ron Goodeyon and Eddie Mattioda in Kuwait

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    10.25.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Two Tulsa District civilians are supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ newest district from Kuwait.
    Ron Goodeyon is serving as the Chief of Counsel and Eddie Mattioda is serving as the Chief of Resource Management at the Transatlantic Expeditionary District.

    The TED was established May 15 from Task Force Essayons Command and the Transatlantic Afghanistan District.

    Goodeyon provides legal advice to the commander related to construction management, and Mattioda provides financial and resource management advice to assist the commander with policy implementation.

    Both men volunteered for the assignment and have deployments under their belt. Goodeyon was in Kuwait two decades ago serving as a Staff Judge Advocate with the U.S. Air Force and Mattioda has deployed in support of multiple Federal Emergency Management Agency Missions with Tulsa District’s Power team as an action officer and mission manager.

    October 26 is National Day of the Deployed and Eddie and Ron took time to talk about their experiences, the reasons they deployed and interview for the Tulsa District’s Corpstruction Podcast.

    The Corpstruction Podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2021
    Date Posted: 10.25.2021 15:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67623
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108645706.mp3
    Length: 00:43:07
    Artist Brannen Parrish, Eddie Mattioda and Ron Goodeyon
    Album Corpstruction Podcast
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - National Day of the Deployed Ron Goodeyon and Eddie Mattioda in Kuwait, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Deployments
    Afghanistan
    Kuwait
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT