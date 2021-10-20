Bahrain Beat 25OCT21

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on the 106.3 "The Eagle".
MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 25, 2021) This newscast covers the Department of Defense Education Activity's 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus open enrollment for November, and the Fleet and Family Support Center's virtual Arabic Class. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lindsay Lair reports.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2021 05:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67614
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108643689.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
