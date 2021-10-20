Raven Conversations: Episode 71 Operation Allies Welcome

On this episode, Jason sits down with three Washington National Guard Airmen who volunteered for the massive effort to help Afghanistan Evacuees transition to life in America. They traveled to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey where they were a part of more than 200 Airmen working 24 hour operations helping more than 9,500 evacuees continue their journey to the U.S. They worked long, tireless days assisting with tasks like acquiring and distributing everyday household items, hygiene products, clothing, baby products. They helped quarantine refugees who have been exposed to infectious diseases, not just COVID-19, but measles and chickenpox among others. But probably their most important responsibilities they had were the the connections they made along the way. These Airmen were some of the first Americans the refugees saw. The impression that they made on the families and children that were going through a very traumatizing experience, will undoubtedly last a lifetime.