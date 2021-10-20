Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 71 Operation Allies Welcome

    Raven Conversations: Episode 71 Operation Allies Welcome

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    On this episode, Jason sits down with three Washington National Guard Airmen who volunteered for the massive effort to help Afghanistan Evacuees transition to life in America. They traveled to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey where they were a part of more than 200 Airmen working 24 hour operations helping more than 9,500 evacuees continue their journey to the U.S. They worked long, tireless days assisting with tasks like acquiring and distributing everyday household items, hygiene products, clothing, baby products. They helped quarantine refugees who have been exposed to infectious diseases, not just COVID-19, but measles and chickenpox among others. But probably their most important responsibilities they had were the the connections they made along the way. These Airmen were some of the first Americans the refugees saw. The impression that they made on the families and children that were going through a very traumatizing experience, will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 10:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:09:03
    Location: WA, US
    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 71 Operation Allies Welcome, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    refugees
    afghanistan
    washington national guard
    operation allies welcome

