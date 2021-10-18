Digging Deep - Understanding The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District
S1E5 – Helping Smaller Communities With Big Projects
Rachael Orellana is the Flood Risk Program Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Planning Division and oversees the District’s growing Flood Plain Management Services; Planning Assistance to States; and the California, Nevada, and Utah Silver Jackets teams. Her program includes more than 25 active projects with a portfolio valued at more than $13 million.
Orellana joins Digging Deep to tell us what the Silver Jackets program is all about and to share some of the smaller-scope projects that tend to fly under the radar but are no less important in helping smaller communities deal with big flood-risk challenges. Plus, she shares one must-read book that helped prepare her for a successful career in USACE.
Rachael Orellana’s Reading List
Cadillac Desert – The American West and Its Disappearing Water by Marc Reisner
Resources Mentioned
Silver Jackets - https://silverjackets.nfrmp.us/
Tribal Nations Program - https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Tribal-Nations-Program/
For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/
If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.
Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2021 17:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67576
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108633484.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:46
|Artist
|U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Digging Deep – Helping Smaller Communities With Big Projects, by Richard Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT