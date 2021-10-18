Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Digging Deep – Helping Smaller Communities With Big Projects

    Digging Deep – Helping Smaller Communities With Big Projects

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Audio by Richard Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Digging Deep - Understanding The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District

    S1E5 – Helping Smaller Communities With Big Projects

    Rachael Orellana is the Flood Risk Program Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Planning Division and oversees the District’s growing Flood Plain Management Services; Planning Assistance to States; and the California, Nevada, and Utah Silver Jackets teams. Her program includes more than 25 active projects with a portfolio valued at more than $13 million.

    Orellana joins Digging Deep to tell us what the Silver Jackets program is all about and to share some of the smaller-scope projects that tend to fly under the radar but are no less important in helping smaller communities deal with big flood-risk challenges. Plus, she shares one must-read book that helped prepare her for a successful career in USACE.

    Rachael Orellana’s Reading List
    Cadillac Desert – The American West and Its Disappearing Water by Marc Reisner

    Resources Mentioned
    Silver Jackets - https://silverjackets.nfrmp.us/
    Tribal Nations Program - https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Tribal-Nations-Program/

    For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/

    If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.

    Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.18.2021 17:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67576
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108633484.mp3
    Length: 00:33:46
    Artist U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Digging Deep – Helping Smaller Communities With Big Projects, by Richard Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usace
    flood risk
    silver jackets
    tribal. planning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT