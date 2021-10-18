Digging Deep – Helping Smaller Communities With Big Projects

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67576" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Digging Deep - Understanding The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District



S1E5 – Helping Smaller Communities With Big Projects



Rachael Orellana is the Flood Risk Program Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Planning Division and oversees the District’s growing Flood Plain Management Services; Planning Assistance to States; and the California, Nevada, and Utah Silver Jackets teams. Her program includes more than 25 active projects with a portfolio valued at more than $13 million.



Orellana joins Digging Deep to tell us what the Silver Jackets program is all about and to share some of the smaller-scope projects that tend to fly under the radar but are no less important in helping smaller communities deal with big flood-risk challenges. Plus, she shares one must-read book that helped prepare her for a successful career in USACE.



Rachael Orellana’s Reading List

Cadillac Desert – The American West and Its Disappearing Water by Marc Reisner



Resources Mentioned

Silver Jackets - https://silverjackets.nfrmp.us/

Tribal Nations Program - https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Tribal-Nations-Program/



For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/



If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.



Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office